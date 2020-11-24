A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church to celebrate the life of William R. “Billy” Robichaux, 53, who died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.

Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited Friday at 6 p.m. by Deacon Dan Didier.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Billy was the life of the party. He loved cooking, fishing, and reminiscing about the “good ole days.” He always beamed with pride when his spoke of his two children, as they were the center of his world and his greatest accomplishment.

In recent years, one of his most precious roles was being “Pops” to his three grandsons. No matter the day, seeing those boys would bring light to his eyes and a smile to his face.

Billy is survived by his wife, Jan Broussard Robichaux of Crowley; his daughter, Mila Robichaux-Heldt and husband Joshua of Lake Charles; his son, Tyler Robichaux of Crowley; his mother, Sherlene Robichaux of Crowley; his sisters, Chris Lodge and husband Bill of Baton Rouge, Cathy Latiolais of Baton Rouge, Vicki Hoffpauir and husband Louis of Lafayette, Kara Svoboda and husband David of Florence, Mississippi, and Wendy Fennistrom and husband Reno of Katy, Texas; his brother, Stephen Robichaux and wife Linda of Rayne; his grandchildren, Eli Babineaux, Jon David Heldt, and Henri Heldt; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved father, Floyd Robichaux; his brother, Floyd Robichaux Jr.; and his brother-in-law, James “Jim” Latiolais.

Carrying Billy to his final resting place will be his son, Tyler Robichaux; brother, Stephen Robichaux; brothers-in-law, Bill Lodge, Louis Hoffpauir, David Svoboda, Reno Fennistrom, and Stephen Broussard; and lifetime friend and cousin, Michael Robichaux.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.