RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home chapel in Rayne, for William Romero Sr., who passed away at his home in Scott surrounded by his family on Friday, Dec. 25, at 2:55 a.m.

Deacon Tim Ledet will be officiating the services. Burial will be held in St. Theresa Catholic Church Cemetery in Duson.

The family has requested visitation be held Sunday, Dec. 27, at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne.

A Rosary will be recited on Sunday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Visitation will resume Monday, Dec. 28, at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include three sons, Daniel Romero and wife Elaine of Rayne, William “Bill” Romero Jr. and wife Teena of Duson, and Thomas Romero and wife Debbra of Judice; six daughters, Pearl Owens and husband Carroll of Rayne, Jean Comeaux and husband Steve Comeaux Sr. of Rayne, Gloria Soileaux and husband Kenneth of Rayne, Tina Thibodeaux and husband John of Scott, Tessa Trahan and husband Norris of Maurice and Tracy Romero of Scott; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Mr. Romero was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Hebert Romero; one grandson, Bryan Keith Comeaux; his parents, Adalor and Marguerite Bourque Romero; two brothers, Adam and Jessie Romero; and two sisters, Thelma Carpenter and Jeanne Meaux.

Pallbearers for the service will be Chaz LeBlanc, Nick Romero, Parker Romero, Keith Owens, Scotty Thibodeaux, Lance Romero and Randy Guidry.

Honorary pallbearers for the service will be Daniel Romero and Steven Comeaux Jr.

