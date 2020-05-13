Memorial services will be postponed for Zannie Charles Rasberry, who passed in the morning hours of Friday May8, 2020.

The family hopes to celebrate the life of this retired Navy Veteran and aircraft structural mechanic on July 4th, which would have been his 85th birthday.

Zannie will be remembered for his Golden Gloves State Championship and Pacific Fleet Naval Boxing Championship. He was honorably discharged from the Navy as a Master Chief and later became a businessman.

He will be remembered for his friendly joking, laughing eyes and love of fishing.

He will be remembered for his patience while teaching his children about Cajun life and culture, woodworking or cooking .

He will be remembered by those met him and loved him .

Zannie is survived by his wife, Lee Rasberry of Logansport; his children Gregory Rasberry of El Cajon, California, and Heidi Rasberry of Iota; his grandchildren, Olivia-Claire Rasberry Dornier and Naomi Rasberry; and by his sister, Lula Lantz Hebert.

He is preceded in death by his mother Eva Leger Lantz; and siblings, Ora Lantz Richard, Inez Lantz Cart, Wilber Lantz, Reme Lantz, Gilbert Lantz, Web Lantz and Theodore Lantz.