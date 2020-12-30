Bengal baseball back on top of newspaper poll

LSU Eunice finds itself in familiar territory as the top-ranked team in Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s preseason poll, the organization announced on Wednesday.

The vote is done by the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Association.

This marks the third straight year and the seventh overall that LSUE is ranked number one in the preseason Top 20. The Bengals have been put in the poll position more than any other team in the history of the publication’s NJCAA Division II poll.

The Bengals are joined by fellow perennial powers Northern Oklahoma-Enid, Mesa (AZ), Parkland College (IL) and Scottsdale (AZ) in the top five. Pearl River (6), Jones (7), Hinds (10) and Northwest Mississippi (19) are other Region 23 teams ranked in the initial poll.

LSUE ended the 2020 campaign a perfect 21-0 before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bengals were on pace to break several single-season offensive records including a pair of player of the year candidates in River Town and Jack Merrifield.

Merrifield (.467 batting average, 32 RBI, 27 runs) leads a veteran Bengals bunch, welcoming back five of the top six hitters from last year’s team as well as ten players that started a game last year.

The pitching staff returns two of its weekend arms, Drew Lasseigne and Jerry Couch, as well as top relief arm Jacob Hammond.

The Bengals will return to the field in late January for the start of the 2021 season. A schedule announcement will be made in the coming weeks.