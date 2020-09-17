Billy Napier named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

After leading his team to an upset win over No. 23 Iowa State, Louisiana Football head coach Billy Napier has been named The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award's three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

"This was truly a historic win for the Ragin' Cajuns football team," said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. "Coach Dodd would have been proud of Billy Napier's ability to lead his team to such a big victory on the road to start the season, especially given all of the challenges this unique offseason has brought."

The third-year head coach guided Louisiana to the program's first win over a ranked opponent since it defeated No. 25 Texas A&M, 29-22, on Sept. 14, 1996, and their first win over a Big 12 opponent since defeating Kansas State, 17-15, on Sept. 12, 2009.

Louisiana then received its first-ever national rankings in the modern era by being voted No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 21 in the USA Today Amway Coaches Poll.

"Coach Napier has had an immediate impact on the Ragin' Cajun football program," said Gary Stokan, CEO and president of Peach Bowl, Inc. "He's raised the program's APR off the field and just landed his football team in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 1943."

Louisiana returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 19, when it travels to Atlanta to open Sun Belt Conference play against Georgia State. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. CST and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.