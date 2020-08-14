Cajuns to face Iowa State Sept. 12 in Ames

Louisiana Football and Iowa State have scheduled a non-conference matchup for September 12, 2020, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, the two programs announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The contest will fill Louisiana's empty non-conference slot that was previously occupied by Wyoming, who was set to play the Ragin' Cajuns at Cajun Field on September 12.

The Week Two showdown will be the first meeting between the two programs and Louisiana's first contest against Big 12 Conference opposition since Sept. 7, 2013, when it faced off with Kansas State.

Louisiana Football opens the 2020 campaign on Saturday, September 5, when it welcomes in-state foe McNeese State to Cajun Field.

Should disruptions or modifications to the 2020 season occur due to the coronavirus, the Department of Athletics will quickly communicate plans to fans and season ticket holders regarding accommodations for pre-purchased tickets.

