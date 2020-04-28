Cajuns have three taken in NFL Draft

For the second time in program history, Louisiana Football finished the NFL Draft with three selections after offensive guard Kevin Dotson and running back Raymond Calais were chosen on Saturday afternoon.

Dotson was selected with the 145th overall pick in the Fourth Round by the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Calais was taken 245th overall in the Seventh Round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The duo joins Robert Hunt, who was chosen by the Miami Dolphins with 39th pick in the Second Round, as Ragin’ Cajuns selected in this year’s draft.

Louisiana had three players selected in a single draft for the first time since 1989, when Chris Gannon (Third Round – 73rd Pick, New England), Mark Hall (Seventh Round – 169th Pick, Green Bay) and Thomas King (Eighth Round – 198th Pick, Green Bay) were are picked.

The three Ragin’ Cajuns selected also mark the most for a Sun Belt Conference program in 2020, leading Appalachian State and Georgia Southern, which both had two draft picks.