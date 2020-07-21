Former CHS basketball standout commits to Arizona State

After leaving Crowley High in 2017, standout forward Chris Osten had a goal to get better at his craft and eventually play basketball at a major college.

Over the last three seasons, Osten has put on muscle while playing for NAIA national power LSU-Alexandria and Lee College of Baytown, Texas.

And now, his ultimate goal of playing at the highest level collegiality has come to fruition.

Osten recently committed to play his final two seasons for Bobby Hurley and PAC-12 contender Arizona State.

“I knew this was an up and coming powerhouse school with coach Bobby Hurley,” said the 6-foot-9, 210-pound power forward, who admittedly had to do his research on his new coach. “I definitely heard of coach Hurley, but when he started recruiting me, I definitely looked him up to find more information to see what he did at the college level.

“Without a doubt I was impressed.”

Hurley’s credentials include back-to-back national championships at Duke where he was a two-time All-American and was named the 1992 NCAA Final 4 Most Outstanding Player. He went on to play four seasons in the NBA for the Sacramento Kings and has coached at Wagner, Rhode Island and Buffalo before taking the Arizona State job in 2015.

“He (Hurley) noticed that I was a high-intensity guy that never backs down from a fight,” said Osten. “ You watch my film and even if a guy has 20 pounds on me, I’m still going to push and grind.”

ASU associate head coach Rashon Burno actually began Osten’s recruitment and was impressed with what he saw.

“Coach Burno said that he loves my intensity, energy and athleticism,” said Osten. “He loves that I’m a high flyer who finishes above the rim and he really likes my motor.

“He told me that Arizona State plays a high tempo game, but they also care about their possessions and don’t just jack shots up. I think I will be able to fit well there.”

With Osten’s big frame, playing above the rim is his strong suite as most of his highlights are thunderous dunks.

He is more than just an offensive threat, however.

At Lee, he averaged nearly five rebounds and blocked 45 shots in 31 games.

In high school, Osten averaged 12.5 points, nine rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game for the Gents during his senior campaign.

“I’m like a Pitbull on the court,” said Osten. “I try to dunk everything and my goal is to block shots.

“When guys try to dunk on me, I don’t let that happen. I take pride in my defense and not of lot of guys do that these days.”

Osten was a 2017 3-4A All-District selection and also earned MVP honor on the All-Acadia Parish team that year.

He went on to sign with LSUA, reshirting his freshman season before playing sparingly the next season.

In Osten’s only season at Lee College, he averaged just over 11 points on 64.4 percent shooting, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 block per game.

At ASU, Osten is expected to provide depth to a depleted frontcourt that is trying to replace junior Romello White. He will battle sophomore Jalen Graham for the starting role.

“Being at two schools now, I know nothing is guaranteed,” said Osten. “I know that the doors are wide open and I just have to outwork everyone and put myself on that level and prove that I’m meant to be here.”