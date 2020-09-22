JaCoby Stevens to wear No. 7 jersey for LSU in 2020

The No. 7 jersey has been an honored tradition when it comes to LSU football.

The jersey is given annually to the best player on the team; last season, Jim Thorpe Award winner Grant Delpit wore the number.

This year, there is a new No. 7 in town and that honor went to JaCoby Stevens, who will carry on the tradition of wearing the heralded jersey.

“What this number means to me is to be complete - to be a complete person on and off the field,” said Stevens, who is the son of Crowley natives Jeremy and Dionne Stevens.

“That’s how my parents raised me. To be a complete person in everything I do whether it’s in football or in life. I can go on and on about wearing this number and what it means to me. It’s a huge honor.”

Originally, Ja’Marr Chase, who took home the Biletnikoff Award in 2019 as college’s football’s best receiver, was given the jersey before opting out of the 2020 season recently.

That opened the door for Stevens, who is more than deserving of the honor.

Stevens, a preseason All-Southeastern Conference selection and three-time winner of SEC Defensive Player of the Week in 2019, is the undisputed leader of the Tigers - both on and off the field.

Stevens, who is LSU’s nominee for the Good Works Team and the Wuerffel Award this year, is a playmaker on the field, on pace to graduate with his degree in December and is active in many community service endeavors off the field.

Stevens wore No. 7 on his high school football team and while playing AAU basketball. He said the No. 7 has always been his favorite number because of former LSU All-Amerian Patrick Peterson.

Stevens, who wore No. 3 last year, will debut his new number in Tiger Stadium for the first time on Saturday when the Tigers host Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m. on CBS in the season opener.