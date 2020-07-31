LDWF sets hunter education; field days to resume soon

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will resume in-person hunter education classes and field days in July.

LDWF, however, is encouraging all students who need hunter education certification to take the online course then sign up for an in-person field course.

To see a list of available classes and field days, go to https://la-web.s3licensing.com/Events/Search?eventTypeId=2. All classes will be at 50% facility capacity during Phase 2 reopening.

COVID-19 prevention steps will be in place and enforced. Students or other attendees are to wear facemasks and observe social distancing requirements.

Attendees are not to come to class if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone that has COVID-19 within 14 days of their course.

“It is going to be a challenge for us this year to make sure we offer adequate classes and field days for our customers,’’ LDWF Biologist Program Manager Eric Shanks said.

“We want to ensure the safety of our students, volunteers and staff while offering sufficient hunter education courses and maintaining our high educational standards,’’ he added.

Class availability may be limited due to reduced facility capacities and cleaning/disinfecting requirements. LDWF asks that all students trying to sign up for a course be patient as staff and volunteers work to meet class demand while ensuring adequate safety protocols are followed.