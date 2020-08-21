Louisiana Athletics announces 2020 Virtual Fan Fest

Louisiana Athletics will host its first-ever Virtual Fan Fest from September 1-3. The online event, sponsored by Our Lady of Lourdes and LUS Fiber, is the first opportunity for fans to hear from head coaches about the Ragin' Cajuns' football, soccer and volleyball programs.

Kicking off the event is the department's first-annual Fan Fest Virtual 5K, which runs from August 28-30. Participation is free and all runners will receive a virtual bib and certificate of completion. To register, visit RaginCajuns.com/5K. Free t-shirts are available to the first 400 registrants.

From September 1-3, three Facebook Live broadcasts will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Each event aims to celebrate Louisiana's student-athletes and coaches, and will highlight the upcoming season for the Ragin' Cajuns. All events will be archived and available to watch on the Ragin' Cajuns Facebook page.

Tuesday, Sept. 1 – Fan Fest Day 1

*Louisiana Volleyball Head Coach Heather Mazeitis-Fontenot

*Louisiana Soccer Head Coach Lance Key

*Ragin' Cajuns Prize Pack giveaway

*Special fan announcement that Ragin' Cajuns tailgaters will not want to miss

Wednesday, Sept. 2 – Fan Fest Day 2

*Louisiana Football Head Coach Billy Napier

*Billy Napier autographed football poster giveaway

*Special fan offer from Ragin' Cajuns Sports Properties

Thursday, Sept. 3 – Fan Fest Day 3

*Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard

*Special announcement from Ragin' Cajuns Sports Properties

*Ragin' Cajuns Prize Pack giveaway

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram (@RaginCajuns) to stay up-to-date on Louisiana Athletics.