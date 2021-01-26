Louisiana baseball announces 2021 schedule

Highlighted by exciting non-conference home series against Rice, Houston Baptist and TCU, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball program has announced its full schedule for the upcoming 2021 season.

The Ragin’ Cajuns open the year on the road against Tulane (Feb. 19-21), marking the first time since 1963 the team has started a season at Tulane.

Following opening weekend, Louisiana welcomes Louisiana Tech (Feb. 23), Louisiana State (Feb. 24) and Rice (Feb. 26-28) to close out the month of February. The Ragin’ Cajuns will start the home slate against Louisiana Tech for the first time since 2005.

March will be a tremendous test for the program, with weekend bouts at Russo Park against Houston Baptist (March 5-7), TCU (March 18-21), Coastal Carolina (March 26-29), and a weekend road series at Southern Miss (March 12-14). Before the weekend series in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, the Ragin’ Cajuns also have a midweek matchup at Mississippi State on March 10.

Sprinkled throughout the highly competitive month of March, will be three more midweek games all at in-state foes Louisiana Tech (March 2), McNeese State (March 3) and Nicholls State (March 16).

Louisiana will begin the month of April on the road for a three-game conference series against ULM (April 1-3). The Ragin’ Cajuns then head home for four games for a midweek contest against Nicholls State (April 6) and a conference series against Arkansas State (April 9-11). South Alabama will be the next stop for Louisiana as they play the Jaguars in Mobile, Alabama, from April 16-18.

To round out April, McNeese State travels to Lafayette for a midweek game on April 21 before the Ragin’ Cajuns go to Little Rock (April 23-25) and host ULM (April 27) and Texas State (April 30-May 2).

North Alabama and Southern are the last non-conference opponents to play at Russo Park this spring, traveling to Lafayette for a three-game series from May 7-9 and May 11, respectively. The Ragin’ Cajuns then go on a four-game road swing at conference foe UT Arlington (May 14-16) and New Orleans (May 18), before ending the regular season with a weekend series at home against Troy (May 20-22).

The Sun Belt Conference Tournament will be held in Montgomery, Alabama, at Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium on May 24-30.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and socially distanced seating arrangements within Russo Park, the facility capacity will be extremely limited during the 2021 season. These precautions are subject to ongoing guidance from state and local officials regarding safety recommendations and venue capacity protocols.

Season ticket holders will not be able to sit in previously held seat locations, as adjustments have been made by the Department of Athletics and RCAF to accommodate an improvised, socially distanced ticketing structure for the 2021 season.

Based on priority order by RCAF Investor Rank, seat allocations will be split between the grandstands and bleacher sections at Russo Park. Season ticket holders will have the option to choose from one of two comparable half-season ticket packages (16 games).

Premium seating areas, including suites, loge boxes, and patio boxes, are exempt from this reallocation process and will receive tickets for all home games.

If you are eligible to purchase tickets, you will be contacted by an RCAF or Ticket Office staff member within the next two weeks. Fans eligible for season tickets for the 2021 season will be encouraged to utilize mobile ticketing, additional ticket and parking pass pick-up information will be available at the Louisiana Ticket Office at the CAJUNDOME at a to-be-announced date in the near future.

Please contact the Louisiana Ticket Office at the CAJUNDOME for more information by phone at (337) 265-2170.

General parking, located across from Russo Park to the north, will be available free to all fans on a first-come, first-served basis.