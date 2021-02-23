LSU’s Hill named to Golden Spikes Award Watch List

LSU junior right-hander Jaden Hill is on the 55-player preseason Golden Spikes Award Watch List announced by USA Baseball on Thursday, beginning the process of identifying the top amateur baseball player in the country for the 2021 season. The 43rd Golden Spikes Award will be presented in July.

Hill, a product of Ashdown, Ark., is slated to be LSU’s No. 1 starting pitcher this year after excelling in the bullpen during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He has already been voted to numerous 2021 preseason All-America teams.

The 2021 preseason watch list features 55 of the nation’s top amateur players from high school and college baseball. The Golden Spikes Award Advisory Board will maintain a rolling list of players, allowing athletes to play themselves into consideration for the award throughout the season.

Fan voting will once again play a part in the Golden Spikes Award in 2021. Amateur baseball fans will be able to vote for their favorite players on GoldenSpikesAward.com, starting on June 8 with the naming of the Golden Spikes Award semifinalists. USA Baseball will announce the finalists for the award on June 24 and fan voting will open at GoldenSpikesAward.com concurrently, remaining open through July 2.

