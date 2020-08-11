LSU announces The Victory Fund

LSU Athletics announced The Victory Fund to facilitate donations to support critical areas of need for student-athletes during financial challenges related to the spread of COVID-19. The Victory Fund, established by the Tiger Athletic Foundation, will offer donors unprecedented additional priority points for contributing to the tax-deductible fund.

“We, as an LSU family, have always circled the wagons during challenging times, and today is no different,” said LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward in a letter to TAF donors. “We all know first-hand how important LSU Athletics is to our community, state and alumni all over the world. It all begins and ends with our student-athletes and the support and access we are able to provide them here at LSU.”

For the first time in its history, LSU Athletics is offering 5x the additional priority points per $1000 donated to season ticketholders who choose to opt out of their 2020 tickets and transfer their balance to the fund. Donors can also make any level of contribution directly on the Tiger Athletic Foundation website at www.lsutaf.org and will receive priority points at a rate of 5 points per $1,000, including fractional points.

Donations to The Victory Fund will help support critical areas of need for student-athletes including scholarships, healthcare, nutrition, academic support and COVID-19 related and overall operating expenses.

“The financial realities of the spread of COVID-19 on our program are significant,” said Woodward. “Our need to fundraise is greater now than in any other time in our history.”

Donations to the Victory Fund are eligible to receive TAF membership benefits at the coordinating level of annual giving. To see the benefits of TAF membership visit https://www.lsutaf.org/membership/benefits.