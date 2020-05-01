LSU football adds Harvard transfer

Liam Shanahan, a first team All-Ivy offensive lineman, has joined the LSU football team as a graduate transfer from Harvard University, head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Tuesday.

Shanahan comes to LSU after playing in 30 consecutive games during his four-year career with the Crimson. As a senior, Shanahan started all 10 games, helping Harvard average nearly 400 yards of offense. He was part of an offensive line unit that helped pave the way for to All-Ivy League running backs in 2019.

The Marlborough, Mass., native was a second team All-Ivy selection as a junior in 2018 and was the top offensive lineman for the Crimson in both 2018 and 2019. He also earned a spot on the New England Football Writers Division I All-New England Team in 2019 as well as being the recipient of the Joseph E. Wolf Award as Harvard's top interior lineman.

Off the field, Shanahan was named to the 2020 National Football Foundation Honor Society and earned Academic All-Ivy League honors.

Shanahan will have one year of eligibility remaining when he joins the Tigers for the 2020 season.