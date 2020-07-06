LSU trio named to ESPN Greatest All-Time College Baseball Team

LSU pitcher Ben McDonald, second baseman Todd Walker and shortstop Alex Bregman have been named to the ESPN Greatest All-Time College Baseball Team.

LSU leads the nation with three players on the team, and the Tigers have more representatives on the squad than all other SEC schools combined.

McDonald, a right-hander from Denham Springs, capped a magnificent 1989 season by receiving the Golden Spikes Award, given by the United States Baseball Federation to the nation's most outstanding amateur player.

McDonald was also named 1989 National Player of the Year by Baseball America, The Sporting News and Collegiate Baseball. He set an LSU career mark with 373 strikeouts and established in 1989 SEC records for single-season strikeouts (202), innings pitched (152.1) and consecutive scoreless innings (44.2).

A two-time All-American and a 1988 Olympic gold medalist, he finished his LSU career with a 29-14 record and a 3.24 ERA. McDonald was inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008, and his No. 19 jersey was retired by LSU in 2009.

A two-time first-team All-American, Walker led the Tigers to the national championship in 1993, earning the College World Series Most Outstanding Player award. The native of Bossier City was voted in 1996 as the second baseman on the all-time College World Series team by the Omaha World-Herald, and he was named to the CWS Legends Team in 2010.

A two-time finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, Walker was named first-team All-SEC three times, and he was voted the SEC Player of the Year in 1993. He was inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009, and his No. 12 jersey was retired by LSU in 2017.

Walker posted a .396 cumulative batting average over three seasons, and he completed his collegiate career as the SEC all-time leader in hits (310), runs (234), RBI (246) and total bases (557).

Bregman, a native of Albuquerque, N.M., played at LSU from 2013 through 2015 and helped lead the Tigers to two College World Series appearances.

Bregman was a two-time first-team all-American at LSU, and he was named the recipient of the 2013 Brooks Wallace Award as the nation’s best shortstop.

Bregman was a finalist for the 2015 Golden Spikes Award, and he was named the 2013 National Freshman of the Year. He started all 196 games of his LSU career at shortstop, batting .337 with 56 doubles, 10 triples, 21 homers, 148 RBI, 153 runs and 66 stolen bases.