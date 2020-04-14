LSUE’s Gonzales, Jones headline LSWA All-Louisiana team

LSU Eunice’s Jaime Gonzales and Ava Jones received big honors in this year’s Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) women’s basketball All-Louisiana Team, the association announced on Monday. Gonzales was named Coach of the Year while Jones earned first-team recognition.

The Bengal duo are the first junior college recipients of the respective awards in the LSWA All-Louisiana team’s history. Voting was done by Sports Information Directors and selected media members across the state.

“Anytime you can say you’re considered the top of anything in the state - it is a tremendous honor,” LSU Eunice head coach Jaime Gonzales said. “This is a testament to the hard work and dedication the team put into having an extraordinary season that I think we are all very proud of.”

Jones is joined by Co-Players of the Year Ayana Mitchell (LSU) and DeAuja Thomopson (LSU-Shreveport) as well as LSU-Alexandria’s Kelsey Thaxton and Tulane’s Krystal Freeman on the first team.

The Carencro HS product capped off an illustrious sophomore campaign after being named LCCAC Player of the Year as well to the NJCAA Region 23 team. Jones averaging a team-best 17.5 PPG to go along with 4.0 RPG, 3.6 APG, and 2.8 SPG. She finished 44th nationally in points per game as well as leaving the LSUE record books as 6th all-time in school history in points (656 points) and fifth in field goals made.

In his first year with the program, Gonzales led LSU Eunice to a 21-7 record and captured the school’s third straight Louisiana Community College Athletic Conference (LCCAC) regular season title. The team won their first Region 23 game in program history, their first postseason win since 2009.

The Bengals won their LCCAC contests by an average margin of victory of an astounding 25.4 points.

The second team was comprised of guard Kaila Anthony (Loyola-New Orleans), forward Ty’Reona Doucet (UL-Lafayette), guard Rehema Franklin (New Orleans), guard Khayla Pointer (LSU) and Faustine Aifuwa (LSU).

Third team members include guard Amber Dixon (Louisiana Tech), forward Damilola Balogun (McNeese State), Cormier (Louisiana College), guard Justice Coleman (Grambling State) and center Alexandria Pollard (Bossier Parish Community College).

Seven players from around the state earned honorable mention accolades, including Kira Bonner (Northwestern State), Arsula Clark (Tulane), Ciera Daniels (LSU-Alexandria), Gara Beth Self (ULM), Celica Sterling (Southeastern LA), Kendriana Washington (LSU-Alexandria) and Asia Woods (New Orleans).

LSU’s Awa Trasi (Newcomer of the Year) and Louisiana College’s ZyUnn Cormier (Freshman of the Year) round of the major individual awards on this year’s team.