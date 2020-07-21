NJCAA announces plan of action for 2020-21 sports

The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), citing the recommendations from the NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council and the NJCAA Board of Regents, has announced its adjusted plan for the 2020-21 year including moving all sports the LSU Eunice participates in to the spring semester.

LSUE participates in six NJCAA sports - men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball.

“The main goal for both LSUE and the NJCAA is player safety and I believe this plan achieves that,” LSU Eunice athletic director Jeff Willis said. “This past semester has shined a light on how resilient our student-athletes are, so I think these minor adjustments will only show the best of our young men and women again.

Men’s and women’s soccer will shift its regular season to practice starting on March 15, 2021. A maximum of 14 games will begin play on April 2, 2021 with all regular season, region and district championships completed by May 24. The Soccer Championships will begin on June 2.

The most recent plan of action shifts all close-contact fall sports to the spring semester. These sports include football, men's and women's soccer, and court volleyball. The NJCAA cross country championships for all three divisions and half marathon championships will remain as their originally scheduled dates in the fall as well as Division III women's tennis.

All winter sports competition will begin in January with a majority of championship seasons moved from March to April. These sports include men's and women's basketball, wrestling, and swimming and diving. Men's and women's bowling and men's and women's indoor track and field will be held at the beginning of March.

Men’s and women’s basketball will begin practice starting on January 11, 2021 with a 22-game season starting on January 22. All regular season, region and district championship competition will conclude by April 10, with National Tournaments slated to begin by April 19.

Spring sports competition remains intact with minor adjustments to dates. These sports include baseball, softball, beach volleyball, men's and women's golf, men's and women's lacrosse, track and field, and men's and women's tennis.

Both baseball and softball will begin its practice on January 10 with first game play set for January 22. Baseball will be allowed a maximum of 56 games, while softball is allowed 30 play dates (which can include multiple games in one day). Both regular season, region and district play will conclude like its traditional end date of late May with Championships scheduled to begin shortly thereafter.

"Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes," stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. "Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place. As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful."