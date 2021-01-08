Article Image Alt Text

Peetz, Mangas added to LSU football coaching staff

Fri, 01/08/2021 - 12:02pm
BATON ROUGE

LSU has reached into the NFL to fill two vacant positions on its coaching staff as Jake Peetz has been named the Tigers' offensive coordinator, while DJ Mangas will serve as the passing game coordinator.
Peetz and Mangas both come to LSU after serving on the staff of the Carolina Panthers. Peetz, who has 10 years of NFL experience, served as Carolina's quarterbacks coach in 2020, while Mangas was an offensive assistant to former LSU coach Joe Brady on the Panthers staff.
Mangas was an offensive analyst for LSU during its national championship season in 2019. Mangas has spent the past two seasons working alongside Brady at both LSU and Carolina.
Peetz spent two years with Carolina, coaching the running backs in 2019 when Christian McCaffrey put together a record-breaking season for the Panthers.
In 2020, Peetz helped Carolina produce four players with over 1,000 scrimmage yards in a season as the Panthers become only the fifth team in the Super Bowl era to accomplish such a feat.
The hiring of Peetz and Mangas is pending approval from the LSU Board of Supervisors.

