Ragin Cajun safety Cameron Solomon named to Campbell Trophy Watch List

Safety Cameron Solomon has been named to The William V. Campbell Trophy Watch List.

The trophy is annually awarded to the college football player with the best combination of academics, community service and on-field performance.

Solomon, a senior, was a 2018-19 Sun Belt Academic Honor Roll member and currently holds a 3.212 GPA. He has also been active in the community, helping with the Boys and Girls Club and Feeding Children Everywhere, among others.

On the field, the Ashdown, Arkansas, native has played in 25 games in his career and earned two starts, both of which came in 2019 when he recorded 29 total tackles and a pass breakup. In all, Solomon has been credited with 47 total tackles in his two years at Louisiana.

Named in honor of the late William V. Campbell, the former chairman of Intuit, former player and head coach at Columbia University and the 2004 recipient of the NFF's Gold Medal, The William V. Campbell Trophy® has become the most prestigious and desirable "academic" award in college football. The trophy recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the country for his academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.