Ragin Cajuns add Theo Akwuba to 2020-21 roster

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns head coach Bob Marlin announced the addition of Montgomery, Ala. native and University of Portland transfer Theo Akwuba to the 2020-21 roster. Akwuba, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, signed a Grant-In-Aid to play for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

The 6-foot-11 Akwuba played in 52 career games in two seasons for Portland, starting 26 games as a freshman and finishing second in the West Coast Conference in blocked shots.

During his sophomore season, Akwuba scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a WCC games against BYU, going 5-for-8 from the floor with four blocks and was 4-for-6 from the floor and scored 10 points with a season-high 11 rebounds at San Diego.

“Theo is a high character young man who spent two season in the West Coast Conference competing against some great teams like Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s, and BYU,” Marlin said. “His ability to alter shots, rebound, and finish around the rim will increase our team’s presence in the paint.

“His upside is high. He averaged a triple double as a senior in high school and was the leading shot blocker in the state of Alabama for two seasons. His motor is great for a guy his size.”

His 46 total blocked shots as a freshman in 2018-19 ranked seventh in Portland single-season history. Akwuba blocked three or more shots in eight games during the season, including a season-high five against Sacramento State.

Akwuba, who blocked 22 shots in a high school game, averaged a triple-double as a senior at Montgomery’s Brewbaker Tech Magnet with 11.7 points, 14.1 rebounds and 10.4 blocked shots per game. He earned Class 5A First Team All-State honors by the Alabama Sports Writers Association and led all players in blocked shots during his final two years.

“I’m very excited to be a Ragin’ Cajun and play under Coach Marlin, and the rest of his coaching staff,” Akwuba said. “I’m looking forward to be apart of this program and the winning culture that has been established there and can’t wait to put on the uniform and represent the Ragin’ Cajuns family.”