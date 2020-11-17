Ragin Cajuns ranked in both national polls

Louisiana Football capped off a big weekend by moving up one spot to No. 24 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and making its return to the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll at No. 25.

The ranking comes after Louisiana's dominant 38-10 victory over South Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 14, extending the team's winning-streak to four games. With the victory, Louisiana clinched the Sun Belt Conference West Division for the third-straight season and secured a spot in the league's title game on Dec. 19.

Louisiana wraps up its three-game homestand on Saturday, Nov. 21, when it welcomes Central Arkansas for a non-conference showdown on Senior Day. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Availability of single-game tickets for Saturday's contest will be communicated by the Department of Athletics as quickly as possible.

Questions can be directed by phone to the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at the CAJUNDOME at (337) 265-2170. For information on parking passes, contact RCAF by phone at (337) 851-2903.