Ragin Cajuns ranked No. 19 in AP Poll, No. 21 in Coaches Poll

Following its historic 31-14 victory over No. 23 Iowa State, Louisiana Football has picked up its first national rankings in the modern era after being voted No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 21 in the USA Today Amway Coaches Poll.

With its ranking in the AP Poll, Louisiana has snapped a 1,109-poll streak without being ranked since its last appearance on Nov. 1, 1943. The team has never been ranked in the Amway Coaches Poll.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are the highest ranked Sun Belt Conference team and the fourth-highest Group of 5 team behind Cincinnati, UCF and Memphis in both polls.

Saturday’s win over the nationally-ranked Cyclones marked the Ragin’ Cajuns’ second-ever win over a top-25 team, the first coming on Sept. 14, 1996, when Louisiana defeated No. 25 Texas A&M, 29-22, in Lafayette. It was also the program’s first win over a ranked team on the road.

Additionally, the victory was Louisiana’s first win over a Big 12 opponent since defeating Kansas State, 17-15, on Sept. 12, 2009.

Louisiana returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 19, when it travels to Atlanta to open Sun Belt play against Georgia State. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.