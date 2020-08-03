SEC presidents OK 10-game, conference-only slate for 2020

SEC football now has a plan and a start time for the 2020 season.

The presidents of the 14 league members Thursday approved the recommendation of the conference’s athletic directors a 10-game conference-only 2020 schedule, according to Ross Dellenger of SI.com citing sources.

The league approved kickoff date is Sept. 26 and the SEC title game has been moved to Dec. 19. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on Dec. 12 for all schools.

“This new plan for a football schedule is consistent with the educational goals of our universities to allow for the safe and orderly return to campus of their student populations and to provide a healthy learning environment during these unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 virus,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said.

the action was taken following extensive discussions and thorough deliberation among the SEC’s presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, conference office staff, and medical advisors, led by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.

“We believe these schedule adjustments offer the best opportunity to complete a full season by giving us the ability to adapt to the fluid nature of the virus and the flexibility to adjust schedules as necessary if disruptions occur,” Sankey said.

“It is regrettable that some of our traditional non-conference rivalries cannot take place in 2020 under this plan, but these are unique, and hopefully temporary, circumstances that call for unconventional measures.”

The SEC may have picked Sept. 26 for the start date because it is the first Saturday of the season in which the majority of the games scheduled are league contests, including LSU’s SEC opener against Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium.

It’s not clear yet how the two additional games will be scheduled. One obvious solution is to stick with the league’s future non-division opponent rotating schedule, which the SEC already has in place.

If the league decides to add the next two scheduled non-conference rotators on every member’s schedule, it would mean LSU would add Kentucky for a road game and have Tennessee play in Tiger Stadium.

Currently, the SEC teams split into two seven-team divisions (Western and Eastern) play an eight-game schedule, which consists of six division games, one permanent non-division opponent and a rotating non-division opponent.