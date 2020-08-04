UL-Lafayette coach dies of heart attack at team workout

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette announced Saturday that assistant football coach D.J. Looney died after collapsing at a team practice that morning.

He was 31 years old.

The school’s football team was in the middle of a workout Saturday morning inside the Cajuns’ practice facility when Looney suddenly collapsed.

After medical staff attempted to resuscitate him, he was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead of a heart attack.

Looney, who had earned his degree from Mississippi State in arts and sciences in 2010, served as an offensive line coach with the Louisiana football program. He had previously coached at East Mississippi Community College, Georgia and Mississippi State.

Ragin’ Cajun Athletics released the following statement:

“The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Department of Athletics mourns the sudden loss of Louisiana Football assistant coach D.J. Looney, who passed away Saturday morning following a heart attack during a team workout at Cajun Field.

“Looney, 31, was entering his third season on staff with the Ragin’ Cajuns, working specifically with the offensive line.

“At this time, the Department of Athletics asks that fans, friends and acquaintances of Coach Looney keep his family and the football program in their thoughts and prayers.”

Head coach Billy Napier and Ragin’ Cajuns Football released the following statement Saturday night:

“For those who knew D.J. Looney, we can all agree we were better because of it. We lost a tremendous coach, leader and person today. He sincerely cared for others. He had a unique ability to impact and encourage people in a positive way. His smile and energy will be sorely missed. Our team, his family, friends and many others across the nation mourn D.J.’s passing. Most importantly, we will all share memories of a great human being we were lucky to know. We pray for all involved during this difficult time.”