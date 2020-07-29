UL Lafayette Women’s Tennis earns ITA Academic honors

Louisiana Women’s Tennis has placed eight student-athletes on the ITA Scholar-Athlete All-Academic Team and the program earned recognition as an ITA Scholar-Athlete All-Academic Team, the ITA website announced on Monday.

Out of the eight scholar-athletes, five will still be on the next year’s roster and they are: AK Harvey, Clara Mantaux, Dana Radovanovic, Lucie Raquin and Angel Santiago.

To be named an ITA Scholar Athlete, the athlete must have a GPA of at least a 3.5 and be listed on the institutional eligibility form.

To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must have a team GPA of 3.2 or higher and all varsity letter winners should be factored into the cumulative team GPA for the academic year.

The Ragin’ Cajuns finished the spring semester with a 3.792 cumulative GPA, which was the highest in program history.