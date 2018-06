First Team Pos. Player School Pitcher Chase Habetz Notre Dame Pitcher Elijah Lavan Kinder Pitcher Raul Barrera Kinder Pitcher Zach Hayes Welsh Catcher Austyn Benoit Welsh 1st Base Thomas Stevens Notre Dame 2nd Base Colin Klein Kinder 3rd Base Jarron Whitman Lake Arthur Shortstop Collin Kirsch Notre Dame Outfield Trent Johnson Kinder Outfield Hayes Fawcett Kinder Outfield Tristan ...

