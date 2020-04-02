6-3A All-District Teams
First Team
Ja’Learreia Soelv, Abbeville
Alyia Broussard, Kaplan
Kiera Comeaux, St. Martinville
Lexi Broussard, Kaplan
Myraneika Lastropes, Crowley
Second Team
Torryiana Willis, St. Martinville
Taylor Perkins, Crowley
Damani Summers, David Thibodaux
Courtney Dubois, Erath
Chelsea Stewart, Abbeville
All-Defensive Team
Zah’Kereya Bell, Abbeville
Kentaysia Wilridge, Crowley
Aubrey Desormeaux, Erath
Angel Marshall, St. Martinvile
Je’ Johnnie, Kaplan
Honorable Mention
Lekira Moore, Abbeville
Tyzaneka Price, Crowley
Whitney Bouillon, Kaplan
Asia Demouchet, St. Martinville
Marjorie Hooper, David Thibodeaux
Most Valuable Player
Ja’Learriea Soelv, Abbeville
Coach of the Year
Ashly Boudreaux, Abbeville