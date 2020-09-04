Off and Running: Midland set to begin cross country season

The first official LHSAA sporting events of the 2020-2021 school year kick off this weekend with the opening of the cross country season - and the Midland Rebels are more than ready.

The Rebels and Lady Rebels begin their season Saturday at St. Thomas More and coach Brad Sievers’ teams are chomping at the bit to be off and running.

“The kids are ready to come back,” said Sievers. “We’ve been shut down for five months and we didn’t have a track season last year due to COVID so they want interaction with the other kids and they want to get out there and compete.

“Actually, I’m not sure who is more excited, the athletes or myself.”

What excites Sievers the most is his boys team. Although the squad is very youthful, it returns a number of promising runners including Phoenix Robinson, Copeland Schwinne, Carson Armentor and Steven Habetz.

“Our boys team will be really strong,” said Sievers. “I have a group of kids that I started with when they were in the eighth grade and they are sophomores and we have some juniors as well.

“I think they will surprise some people because they are really strong and they are good athletes.”

Robinson, a sophomore, ran a time of 18:43.6 last year in the state cross country meet and finished 18th out ouf 141 runners. Armentor followed closely behind with a time of 18:49.4 and Schwinne ran a 19:18.9 to help lead the Rebels to No. 8 finish in the team standings.

“Phoenix is our top returner from last year. His best time was I think 18:15 from last year and he’ll go a minute faster this year so he’ll be in the 17s,” said Sievers. “Copeland and Carson are also strong returners. We also picked up a good one in Steven Habetz: It’s his first year running but he’s really coming on strong and is right up there with the leaders.”

On the girls side, Midland lost seven runners to graduation in 2019.

Although this year’s squad is also very youthful, the cupboard is far from bare.

Sievers’ daughter Peytonis the top returner for the Lady Rebels after a phenomenal 2019 campaign.

The sophomore ran a 12:12 in the two-mile during the indoor season last year, breaking Midland’s 33-year old school record in the event. That time was the 126th fastest turned in by a freshman in 2019 indoors in the nation.

She also ran a 21:35.5 in at the cross country state meet last season which was good enough for 18th place.

“Peyton should be in the top two or three this year at the state meet,” said the elder Sievers. “We’re expecting some big things out of her.”

Also returning for the Lady Rebels are Marlie Boudreaux, Kinzee Borill and Kadence Hargrove.

“We’ve got a really young girls team, but I think they are going to do really well,” said coach Sievers. “We lost seven seniors last year, so we’re kind of starting over with the girls. But I’m really excited about their potential.”

Saturday’s meet at St. Thomas Moore will be a four-person relay with each team member running 1 1/2 miles. It will be the first of 11 meets for Midland, which will also host two meets of its own on Sept. 19 and Sept. 26.

“Hopefully the season doesn’t get shut down and all the protocols that are in place work,” said Sievers. “We’re just going to be careful in what we do and try to make it through the season.”