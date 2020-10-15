Area high school football games rescheduled

The aftermath of Hurricane Delta, which caused power outages and destruction throughout the parish, has caused a number of high school football games that were scheduled for Friday night to be rescheduled.

In Church Point, the Bears will entertain St. Louis today at 4 p.m.

That contest was originally scheduled for Friday after the Bears had last week’s contest against Opelousas canceled.

Crowley High’s game against Marksville, which was also slated for Friday, has been rescheduled and will now kickoff at 1 p.m. Saturday at Gardiner Memorial Stadium.

Iota had already moved their home contest against North Vermilion to Saturday at 5 p.m.

Notre Dame’s road game at Kaplan and Rayne’s game at Dutchtown are still slated for Friday.