Bell City sweeps Midland in district action

It was a memorable Homecoming night for the Midland Rebels - but not the kind they’d hoped it would be.

The Rebels squandered a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter and the visiting Bell City Bruins completed an improbable comeback with a putback with 2.3 seconds remaining to spoil things for the hosts, 54-53.

Making matters worse, the Lady Rebels struggled offensively throughout the opening contest and suffered a 53-32 setback.

In the boys game, Anthony Blunt’s putback to begin the fourth quarter gave the Rebels a 39-32 advantage and things appeared to be in hand.

But the Bruins chipped away from there and trimmed the lead to one three times before a free throw by Midland’s Kayden Borque gave the Rebels a three-point lead (53-50) with 25 seconds remaining.

The free throw didn’t seal the victory, but it provided a little cushion, nonetheless, with precious seconds left.

Things looked better for the Rebels after a missed shot by Bell City. But Midland guard J’stan Keller and a Bruins player battled for the loose ball and after the play, Keller was called for a technical foul, his second of the game.

There were still nine seconds remaining, the Bruins had two free throws coming and possession of the ball, to boot.

Bruins’ standout Grayson Johnson then trimmed the Rebels’ lead to one with the two technical free throws and, following the inbounds and a missed shot, Alex Lanier added a rebound and the game-winning putback with 2.3 seconds left to steal the victory.

The Rebels aided in the Bruins’ late rally by committing seven turnovers in the final frame.

Borque and Maddox Hanks paced the Rebels with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Keller also scored in double figures with 10 points before his ejection.

In addition, Anthony Blunt added six points and D.J. McZeal scored five. Gabe Vincent and Zach Baker rounded out the offense with three points each.

In the girls game, the Lady Rebels turned the ball over 11 times in the opening frame, enabling the Lady Bruins to streak out to a 10-2 advantage.

The Lady Rebels trimmed the lead to 16-10 midway through the second half, but the Lady Bruins went on a 10-2 run from there to end the half with a 26-12 lead.

The offense woes continued for the Lady Rebels in the third quarter as they were outscored 17-6.

The Lady Rebels finally found some rhythm in the final frame thanks to 11 points from Gracie Miller, but it was too little, too late for the hosts.

Miller was the lone Lady Rebel to score in double figures, finishing with 16 points. Sage Wimberly followed with six points, Guidry added five, Marlie Boudreaux had four and D’Lee LeBlanc finished with two.