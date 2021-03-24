Bulldogs pitching logs three straight shutouts

The Iota Bulldogs put up big numbers over the weekend by scoring 45 runs in victories over Church Point, Erath and Jennings.

But as impressive as the offensive numbers were, the highlight of the weekend was the Bulldogs’ pitching staff, one that recorded shutouts in each game and allowed just four hits.

Nick Duplechain started things off on Thursday by tossing a two-hit shutout at Church Point during a 10-0 victory in a game that was halted after the sixth inning due to the mercy rule.

Duplechain surrendered one walk and struck out four.

The Bears shot themselves in the foot during the contest by walking 13 batters and committing six costly errors.

The Bulldogs logged just four hits in the game.

Duplechain helped his own cause with a double and an RBI while Andrew Mouton, Tyler LeJeune and Peyton Dupuis each had a single. Dawson Wallace recorded two RBI and Gavin LeBlanc drove in one run.

Matt Crochet was equally as impressive on the mound on Friday when he also tossed a two-hit shutout with four strikeouts in a 17-0 thrashing of Erath.

Crochet was also dominant at the plate where he went a perfect 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and five RBI.

Duplechain added two hits, including a double, and two RBI and Mouton had two singles and drove in one run.

Luke Duhon followed with a single and two RBI, LeJeune, Wallace and Parker Hayes each had one hit and one RBI and Payton Daigle had a single.

Gage Monceaux, Layton Hebert and Brayden Bourque rounded out the offense with an RBI each.

Saturday’s contest against Jennings was possibly the most impressive performance for the Bulldogs on the mound.

LeBlanc and Bourque combined to toss a five-inning no-hitter in an 18-0 victory over Jennings’ normally potent offense.

LeBlanc pitched the first four frames, issuing just two base runners on walks while striking out eight.

Bourque worked the final frame and finished with one walk and one strikeout.

Wallace was the leader at the plate with a pair of singles and five RBI. Duplechain and Hayes each added a home run and three RBI, Mouton doubled in two runs and Dupuis had a single and two RBI.

Eli Ardoin and Crochet each had a single and an RBI, Layton Hebert and Daigle each had a single and Monceaux finished with an RBI.

The Bulldogs, who are currently at No. 6 in the Class 3A power ratings with an 11-5 record, took on Church Point last night, but results of that contest were not available as of press time.