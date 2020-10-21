Bulldogs square off with Bears in pivotal 5-3A matchup

The 1-2 Iota Bulldogs will be looking to end their 2-game slide when they take on the Church

Point Bears Friday at Bulldog Stadium.

The Bears come into the contest undefeated and on the heels of a thrilling come from behind victory over the St Louis Saints in Week 3. Church Point has only played two games on the season, however, due to the cancellation of their week 2 matchup versus Opelousas due to Hurricane Delta.

A big part of the Bears success this year has been on the defensive side of the football. Iota head coach Josh Andrus echoed those sentiments.

“They (Church Point) have a very good Defensive line, good play from the linebacker position and are very athletic all the way around,” said IHS coach Josh Andrus.

The Bears opened the season with first-year defensive coordinator Rob Pool by pitching a 12-0 shutout against Kaplan. The defense is led up front by senior nose guard Tony Gibson. Gibson (6-0,285 lbs) is a four-year football starter in addition to being an All-State selection a year ago.

The defensive standout is also a two-time power lifting champion as well as a wrestling state runner-up. Gibson will man the nose guard position for the most part, but do not be surprised to see him move down the line to the tackle position as well.

In the secondary, the Bears are led by safety Ethan Castille. Castille had an outstanding stat line versus Kaplan recording an interception, a forced fumble, and fumble returned for touchdown. The Bears safety is known for having good speed and a nose for the football. He also recorded five solo tackles versus Kaplan and had a solid performance against St Louis.

The defense was key in the victory against St Louis with two big interceptions providing huge momentum swings for the Bears. Castile returned his pick in the first half for a touchdown and Tylon Citizen came up with another pick late in the game to set up the Bears game winning drive.

Offensively, the Bears will utilize a two-quarterback system with Dylan Stelly and Andy Briceno. The tandem will generally rotate at quarterback because both players also start on defense. Briceno was sidelined early in the game versus St Louis with a lower leg injury and his status for Friday night is unknown.

The Bears have not thrown the ball a ton as of late only throwing eight times versus the Saints and five combined attempts versus Kaplan. Stelly was 2 of 7 for 30 yards and Briceno had one completion for a 50-yard TD before he was sidelined last week.

The Bears passing game has produced some big scoring plays, however, posting touchdowns of 69, 31, and 50-yards, respectively.

Look for running backs Gavin Richard and Tylon Citizen to perform the heavy lifting for the Bears offense.

Richard has picked up 144 yards on the season on 28 carries while Citizen was the leading rusher last week with six runs for 83 yards. Richard is also a weapon on special teams as the senior retuned a kickoff 96-yards for a TD late in the game last week versus the Saints to spark the Bears rally.

The Bulldogs will need a strong showing up front from its offensive line against Church Point.

Center Nick Hebert and guards Gage Monceaux and Ashton Breaux will be key in providing running lanes up the middle for the young Iota running backs. Tackles Diego Desoto and Hanz LaCasse will bookend the talented Iota offensive line and look to establish the running game and pass protection for the Dogs.

Running back Jacob Cormier led the Bulldogs in carries with 14 last week versus North Vermillion. The freshman has been used more in the wake of the injury to previous starter Tyler Charlot. Charlot suffered a leg injury in Week 2 and has not returned since.

“Cormier has been getting better and I believe he will continue to get better each week,” said Andrus, “We just have to get better up front.”

The Dogs have also relied on the legs of junior quarterback Dawson Wallace. Wallace has been a weapon in the Iota running game in not only designed quarter back draw plays but has also shown a good ability to get outside the pocket under pressure to pick up positive yards. Wallace racked up 153 on the ground two weeks ago and 36 more in the loss to North Vermillion.

Wallace has taken some extra hits when carrying the ball but has been getting better at protecting himself running the football lately.

“Dawson is smart enough to get out of bounds or get down before taking a big hit” added Andrus on his junior quarterback.

When throwing the ball, look for Wallace to connect with big tight end Owen Harmon. The junior has posted over 100-yards receiving in each of the Bulldogs first three games of the season. Harmon has been a touchdown machine also, totaling seven catches in the end zone so far.

Junior Daylon Lunson has been a big contributor for the Dogs also. The slot receiver has shown good hands as of late after working through a few drops earlier in the season. The speedster is a dangerous weapon as well when running the football out of the slot position and can be hard to tackle in space.

Sophomore Connor Daigle was a pleasant surprise in Week 2 for the Dogs posting over 100 yards and a touchdown from the wide receiver position. Look for the Dogs to try and utilize all of its play makers this week versus the Bears and stretch the defense as much as possible.

Defensively for Iota, Owen Daigle has been a consistent play maker with numerous pass break ups out of his corner back position.

The defensive backfield for the Bulldogs have been a consistent group and have only allowed an average of 129 passing yards in three games. The group of Daigle, Cole Laughlin, Jeb Decuir, Luke Duhon, and Parker Hayes have been solid for the Dogs and do a great job of not allowing the big play over the top.

This should be a fun one in Iota on Friday night in what may be the only rivalry game left for the Bulldogs.

Kickoff is set for 7pm and tickets will only be available through Iota High School and will not be sold at the gate.

You can also visit the Iota Sports Media Facebook page for video streaming options as well as how to listen to the game for free.