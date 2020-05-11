Butler, Marceaux named Gardiner Memorial Award winners

Crowley High’s Obadiah Butler and Jocelyn Marceaux are no strangers to success both on and off the field.

Both CHS athletes have excelled in a pair of sports, earning numerous honors during their four-year careers on the prep level.

Each has also excelled in the classroom.

So it was no surprise on Friday when the duo was awarded Crowley High’s highest sports honor - the Gardiner Memorial Award.

The prestigious award symbolizes the school’s top male and female student athletes.

“A lot of it is based on character, sacrifice, team play, participation and academics,” said CHS Athletic Director Jeptha Wall upon making the announcement. “ It goes to a student athlete who is going to represent Crowley High wherever they are.

“Obadiah and Jocelyn embody that and they are very deserving of this award.”

Butler was a three-year starter in both football and track and was outstanding in each sport.

In football, he capped his senior year with 1,223 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing to go along with 46 receptions for 614 yards and seven more touchdowns.

He was named the District 6-3A offensive MVP and tabbed to the All-Acadia Parish team for the second straight season. Butler was also an LSWA Class 3A All-State honorable mention.

Butler also left his mark in the CHS football record books where he ranks fifth all-time in career rushing (475-3,123, 34 TD) and receiving (83-1373, 19 TD) and sixth in total offense (4,496 yards, 52 TD).

The speedster was also impressive on the track where he ran multiple races, including the 110- and 300-meter hurdles and some relay events.

He qualified for the state meet the last two years in both the indoor and outdoor seasons.

In the 2019 outdoor state championships, Butler placed third in the 60-meter hurdles and fourth in the 100-meter dash. He also placed third in the 60-meter hurdles as a junior.

Butler will graduate with a 3.4 grade point average and will attend UL-Lafayette where he will be a preferred walk-on in both football and track.

Marceaux was a standout on the court for the Ladies’ volleyball team as well in the field in softball.

In volleyball, Macreaux was named to the All-District and All-Acadia Parish teams for the second straight season in 2019. She helped the Ladies record 12 victories and reach the playoffs during her senior season, in which she logged 6.2 kills, five digs, 2.8 blocks and 1.5 aces per game.

She was also a guiding force for the Ladies’ softball team where she hit .440 as junior en route to be tabbed to the All-District and All-Acadia Parish first-teams. She was also an honorable mention on the LSWA Class 3A All-State team.

The LSU-Alexandria softball signee finished her senior season, which was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, with an average of .428.

Marceaux, who was also Crowley High’s 2019 Homecoming queen, was named to the Academic All-State composite team in both volleyball and softball and finished her high school career with a 4.0 GPA.