CHS Ladies rally past St. Edmund in five sets for first victory of 2020 season

Better late than never.

That was Crowley High volleyball coach Mercedes Rogers’ thoughts Wednesday evening after her team rallied from a 2-0 deficit and won three straight sets to claim their first victory of the season, 3-2, over the host St. Edmund Blue Jays.

“We were just more aggressive and more alert the last three sets,” said Rogers, whose team plays host to Eunice tonight. “We were a whole different team. I guess the nerves were still there early on, but in the last three sets, that (nervousness) was gone and they played like they wanted to win.”

The Blue Jays rolled to a 25-19 victory in the opening game and then moved closer to a sweep with a 25-23 win in the second.

The Ladies answered back in the third game and led by as many as 10 before fending off a fierce rally to claim a 25-21 win.

The fourth game went nearly the same way with the Ladies winning by as many as 10 before holding on for a 26-24 victory to force the tiebreaker.

In the tiebreaker, the two teams traded blows before the Ladies won the final three points to claim a 15-11 victory to win the match.

Martayshia Guidry played a key role in the victory by logging 13 kills and nine blocks. She also recorded 11 digs.

“Martayshia found her rhythm tonight,” said Rogers. “In the game against Breaux Bridge, she was kind of nervous and just couldn’t get it together; but tonight she came into her own and really played well.”

Khalee Meaux and Spiritual Guidry were also among the leaders.

Meaux had five kills, three blocks, three aces and 14 digs and Spiritual Guidry added four kills, three aces, 16 digs and a pair of assists.

Kiersten Trahan followed with three kills, two aces and 17 digs.

In addition to the leaders, Hannah Abshire logged three aces and 12 digs and Emma Faulk collected four digs.