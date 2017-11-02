PHOTO SUBMITTED
The Crowley Ladies claimed a five-set victory over Rayne in the opening round of the Division III playoffs Tuesday evening. Members of the team include, first row from left, Hannah Cormier, Mallory LeBlanc, Marcy Miller, Morgan Guidry and Kennedi Stelly; second row, Jocelyn Marceaux, coach Allison Ledoux, Gabby Spaetgens, Sckylar Baronet and line judge Perry Myles Jr.; third row, line judge Brianna Larry, Jaysa Marceaux, Mallory Brown, Macy Brown, Tari’Yanna Broussard, Mazie Parker, Kaydra Hebert and Sophia Fontenot.

Crowley’s Hannah Cormier (left) and Rayne’s Savanna LeCombe battle at the net Tuesday during the Ladies’ 4-3 bi-district playoff victory over the Lady Wolves.

CHS Ladies slip by Rayne in first round of volleyball playoffs

Thu, 11/02/2017 - 6:10pm Saja Hoffpauir

After a seven-year absence from postseason play, the Crowley Ladies made the most of their opening round Division III volleyball ...

