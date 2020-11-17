Church Point’s Briceno earns Grid Stars’ top billing

A leg injury forced Church Point standout Andy Briceno to be sidelined for a few weeks earlier this season, but the junior is back now and from the looks of it, he hasn’t missed a beat.

Pulling double duty for the Bears during their 44-21 victory over Opelousas Catholic, Briceno shined on both sides of the ball.

Defensively, Briceno logged an interception that he returned 37 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, had five tackles and three pass breakups.

In addition, on the offensive side of the ball, Briceno added six carries for 61 yards, including a 26-yard scoring burst in the third quarter as the Bears pulled away.

That performance was more than enough to earn him top billing on this week’s edition of Grid Stars.

“He’s almost 100 percent...I’d say he’s inside of 90 percent and he’s getting better every week,” said CPHS coach John Craig Arceneaux of Briceno.

“He’s a kid that just does so much for us. He can play running back, he can play quarterback, he can play inside and outside backer.... We can even put him at safety if we need; so he’s just a kid who’s an athlete who is very football smart and just does a lot of things for us.”

Briceno wasn’t the only standout for the Bears in their victory, however.

Senior quarterback Dylan Stelly racked up 83 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just four carries, including an impressive 55-yard scoring scamper. He also accounted for 102 yards through the air on a 4-for-9 passing performance. He hit senior Gavin Richard on a 47-yard scoring strike early in the game.

Richard also had 14 carries for 65 yards and Tylon Citizen picked up a game-high 112 yards and two touchdowns, from 44 and 9 yards out, respectively, on eight carries.

Notre Dame also had a number of players push Briceno for the weekly top honor during the Pios’ 62-13 blowout of Lake Arthur.

Senior quarterbak Parker Seilhan completed just three passes, but they accounted for 136 yards and two scores. Seilhan hit Luke Yuhasz on a 78-yard scoring strike early in the game and he also connected with Zach Lamm on a 38-yard touchdown pass.

Nick Swacker took over under center after the first quarter and completed two passes, including a 20-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Menard.

Trip Mixon led the Pios with one carry for a 79-yard touchdown and Lucas Simon had a 3-yard touchdown run as well as three extra point kicks.

David Trisler was the leader on defense with nine tackles, including one for a loss, and a forced fumble. Caleb Comeaux had seven tackles and a fumble recovery, his third in two weeks. And Lane Gaspard and Alex Steven also had a fumble recovery each; Stevens returned his recovery 20 yards for a touchdown.

Ron Charles provided the only spark for Rayne in the Wolves’ 49-0 loss at Lafayette Christian Academy on Friday.

Charles, Acadia Parishes leading rusher, was held in check offensively, but he did rack up 129 yards on five kickoff returns.