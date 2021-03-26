Church Point’s Fruge powers Lady Bears past Pine Prairie

The Church Point Lady Bears took control of District 5-3A on Wednesday with an impressive 8-3 victory over Pine Prairie.

The Lady Bears improved to 10-8 on the season and 3-0 in league play with the victory.

More impressively, it was the Lady Bears’ sixth straight victory and ninth in their last 10 outings after beginning the season with a record of 1-7.

Madisyn Fruge did most of the damage for the Lady Bears against Pine Prairie.

The junior pitcher recorded the victory in the circle after surrendering three runs, only one earned, on seven hits and three walks. She struck out three in seven innings.

She also excelled at the plate where she went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBI.

Macy Dailey, a freshman, also hit a home run for the Lady Bears, a two-run blast to center field in the bottom of the third inning. Amelia Dailey added an RBI double later in the frame to give the hosts a 3-0 advantage.

Fruge led off the bottom of the fifth with a solo blast to right field to give the Lady Bears the lead for good.

The Lady Panthers closed the gap to one (4-3) an inning later with three runs on four hits, a walk and an error.

The Lady Bears answered with four runs in the bottom of the frame.

Three straight walks to start the bottom of the sixth loaded the bases for the hosts and a pair of wild pitches allowed two Lady Bears to score. Fruge capped the scoring one batter later when she launched a two-run home run over the center field wall.

Fruge sandwiched a single in between a pair of flyouts and a groundout in the top of the seventh inning to end the game.

Fruge retired the Lady Panthers in order in three of the seven innings. She got eight flyouts and eight groundouts and 61 of her 99 pitches were strikes.

Amelia Dailey followed Fruge at the plate with a 2-for-3 performance with two doubles and an RBI. Devyn Daigle and Kaleigh Little each had two singles and Macy Dailey had a home run and two RBI.

The Lady Bears return to action Saturday with a 10 a.m. non-district contest at Eunice. They step back into league play on Monday when they entertain Iota at 5 p.m.