Church Point’s Tony Gibson earns Grid Stars’ top billing

Like five other quarterback’s this season, Mansfield’s Dekeldrick Thomas got the pleasure of meeting Church Point’s Tony Gibson last Friday.

Gibson, a senior nose guard, constantly pressured Thomas during the rain-plagued game and finished the night with five tackles, including a sack, in the Bears’ 20-6 victory over the Wolverines in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Gibson, who also added two quarterback hurries, spearheaded a Bears’ defense that limited the Wolverines to just 122 total yards on the night, earning him player of the week honors on this week’s Acadia Parish Grid Stars.

Pushing Gibson for top honors were teammates Gavin Richard and Jadon Reese, who each had big numbers on the offensive side of the ball.

For his part, Richard muscled his way to 98 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just 15 carries. His two-yard scoring scamper midway through the second quarter put the hosts up 12-0 and his 30-yard touchdown run on the Bears’ opening drive of the third quarter gave the hosts a two-score cushion after Mansfield had cut the lead to 12-6 at the half.

Reese didn’t hit pay dirt, but he had a number of big runs, finishing the night with 61 yards on 10 carries. He had a big 13-yard run to convert a third down to help set up Richard’s touchdown in the second quarter and he added two more runs of over 10 yards in the second half.

Other notable performances were turned in by Iota’s Daylan Lunson and Rayne’s Darian Chevalier.

Lunson rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown during the Bulldogs’ season ending 9-6 loss to Jewel Sumner in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. The junior powered his way into the end zone from one yard out with just over two minutes remaining in the game to trim the Cowboys lead to 9-6. He had a 43-yard run earlier in the game.

Chevalier was the leader for the Wolves on the ground with eight carries for 40 yards in a 43-0 loss to No. 3 Tioga in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Reid Dupont was the leading receiver for the Wolves with four catches for 41 yards.