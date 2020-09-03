Church Point Bears come together to help relief efforts

Athletics is more than just touchdowns, home runs and three-point baskets at Church Point High School.

It is about pride, heart and teamwork. That was never more evident than earlier this week.

In a time of need for many in Southwest Louisiana, the Church Point Athletic Department came together to collect supplies for those hit hardest by Hurricane Laura.

And all it took was one phone call and a handful of emails according to CPHS athletic director and head football coach John Craig Arceneaux.

“We have a guy in town who does a lot of relief stuff by the name of Dwayne Richard and he reached out to me for help,” said Arceneaux. “I sent out a message to all my kids and their parents and the response we got was amazing.”

In just a few days, the Bears were able to round up over 200 cases of water as well as cleaning supplies, snacks, toiletries, tooth past and deodorant.

According to Arceneaux, the Bears took in a little bit of everything.

The generosity from the community was outstanding, however, it wasn’t surprising said Arceneaux.

“The last major thing that we had here (the Flood of 2016), we were impacted; so with this,being as we weren’t impacted a whole bunch, you can see the response, people were willing to chip in and help,” said Arceneaux.

“You know, this time is wasn’t us, but next time, it could be us because we live in a hurricane prone area so let’s do our part because if it were us, we know people would reach out and try to help.”

The supplies collected were scheduled to be picked up yesterday by Dwayne’s Dream Team, which has been cooking for people in the devastated areas all week. It was to be delivered to families in central Louisiana.

“You know, this town is always willing to chip in and do their part,” said Arceneaux. “It’s no different in this response right here. Everybody chipped in and did their part and I think if we had a little more time, it would have would have been much bigger than it is. Not that it’s small...anytime you can pick up over 200 cases of water, that’s a good thing.

“That’s just the heart of this community. I’ve been here 20 years and it’s been that way since day one.”