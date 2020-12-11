Church Point to face stiffest challenge yet

The excitement is in the air in the Buggy Capitol of Louisiana.

The Church Point Bears are flying high after defeating Brusly last week to earn just their second trip to the Class 3A quarterfinal round of the playoffs in school history.

“The kids and the community are excited,” said CPHS coach John Craig Arceneaux. “It’s only the second time that we’ve been able to get to the quarterfinals ,so it’s a big week for us.”

That excitement all comes to a head tonight when the Bears have a chance to make more history if they can get past No. 5-seed St. James at 7 o’clock.

It will be the Bears’ stiffest challenge of the season according to Arceneaux.

“St. James is a very quality opponent,” said Arceneaux of the Wildcats, who are 8-2 on the season and enter the game as the defending Class 3A state champions. “They are one of the better teams, if not the best team, that we’ve played in the last 10-15 years ...and we’ve played some pretty good teams.”

The only other time the Bears reached the quarterfinal round was in 2013 when they dropped a heartbreaker, 27-26, at home to No. 1 seed Livonia in front of a jam packed stadium.

This go around, the crowd will be much thinner.

“It won’t quite be the atmosphere of that (2013) game because of the 25 percent capacity limit,” said Arceneaux. “The stadium won’t be as packed as it was back then, so we’ll just have to try and create our own energy and our own excitement.”

In order to create that energy, the Bears will need to contain a Wildcats’ offense that has averaged nearly 36 points per game.

And the weapons in that offensive arsenal are plentiful.

Everything starts under center with junior Marquell Bergeron, a dual threat quarterback that can hurt a team with his arm as well as his legs.

Bergeron has rushed for 240 yards and a pair of touchdowns and has also completed 94 passes for 1,481 yards and 17 scores.

“They’re really good at quarterback and he does a good job of running their offense,” said Arceneaux. “He’s a kid who can run and he’s able to extend plays and make plays down the field.

The best athlete on the offensive side of the ball is Bergeron’s main target, junior wide receiver Shazz Preston, who has a long list of college offers. The 6-foot-1 speedster has 47 receptions for 852 yards and nine touchdowns entering the game.

“He has 23 Division I offers... all the SEC schools and a bunch of Power 5 schools,” said Arceneaux of Preston. “When you have a guy like that, you want to get the football to him at all times; so we have to know where he’s at.”

Another weapon is junior running back Daniel Jupiter, who has rushed for 798 yards and four touchdowns on 130 carries.

“They are very scary on offense,” said Arceneaux. “They are very good at running back and they are very balanced. They are the type of team that can score from anywhere on the field at any time.”

Defensively, the headliner for the Wildcats, who are allowing just over 12 points per game, is LSU commit Savion Jones. The 6-5, 250 pound defensive end has racked up 63 tackles, including seven sacks. He also has 17 quarterback hurries.

As impressive as that is, Arceneaux is more concerned about senior linebacker Kaleb Brown, who has 74 tackles and is a two-time All-State selection.

“You would think that Jones would be the guy that jumps off the page at you, but it’s Kaleb Brown who I think is their best player,” said Arceneaux. “He can make plays sideline to sideline, he’s physical and he’s fast.

“Defensively, they are probably the fastest group of kids I’ve seen on one side of the football in a long time.”

The Bears handled a similar defense last week in Brusly by posting over 200 yards rushing. Tylon Citizen led the charge with 86 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Dylan Stelly had 68 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries. Jalon Reese added 49 yards on 10 touches.

“It’s one of those games where we have to be satisfied with three or four yards, try to control the football and try to control the clock,” said Arceneaux. “We’re going to have to shorten the game as much as we can.”

Standout running back Gavin Richard mustered 24 yards before exiting last week’s contest with a lower leg injury. His availability tonight will be a game-time decision said Arceneaux.

Stelly was also a leader on defense last week as well, joining Tony Gibson and Javen Gibson as the Bears limited Brusly to just 28 yards on the ground.

A similar effort will be needed tonight for the Bears to advance.

“The key is that we have to limit their offense,” said Arceneaux. “When we have a chance to get them off the field, we have to get them off the field.”