Church Point shuts out Brusly in regional round

It is no secret that the Church Point Bears hang their hat on their staunch defense.

Coach John Craig Arceneaux will be the first to tell you that.

That defense lived up to its reputation again on Friday, limiting the Brusly Panthers to just 28 yards rushing while pitching a shutout as the Bears advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A playoffs for just the second time in the school’s history with a 22-0 victory.

The No. 4-seeded Bears (7-0) will now play host to No. 5 St. James this Friday. St. James (8-2) advanced with a 28-7 victory over No. 12 Sterlington Friday.

“Man, those guys (defense) have done that all year; they’ve made plays,” said Arceneaux of a unit that gave up 166 yards through the air, but made the stops when they needed to. “We bent a little bit, but we didn’t break; we made plays and we got them (Brusly) off the field when we needed to get them off the field.

“Anytime you can get a shutout in the playoffs, that’s huge because you’re playing quality opponents and Brusly is a really good football team.”

Arceneaux’s offense did it’s part, too.

The Bears rolled up 279 total yards and racked up 14 first downs on the backs of Tylon Citizen (12-86), Dylan Stelly (7-68) and Jalon Reese (10-49).

Citizen had the lone touchdown of the first half when he bolted into the end zone from five yards out after a few big runs from Stelly and Reese. The Bears then failed on the two-point conversion attempt but took a 6-0 advantage with under a minute to go in the opening frame.

“Tylon is a kid that just continues to get better every week,” said Arceneaux. “He seems to make plays when we need him to; he’s an unselfish kid that does everything we ask of him and he’s doing a great job as a sophomore. The sky’s the limit for him.”

Possibly the biggest play of the game occurred just before the half when the Panthers were driving deep in Church Point territory.

With 39 seconds remaining in the half, BHS quarterback Sammy Duquano heaved a pass near the goalline and Church Point’s Armstead Mouton made a leaping grab for an interception at the CPHS 3-yard line. That interception thwarted the drive, allowing the Bears to maintain their advantage entering the break.

“If they get in right there, it could have been a very different game,” said Arceneaux of the Panthers’ final drive of the half. “We could have gone into the half down 7-6 and they could have had all the momentum coming out.”

The Bears received the opening kickoff of the second half and although they didn’t finish with points, they did mount a time- consuming drive that ate up nearly six minutes.

“I think we did a great job in the third quarter of shortening the game and that was our goal,” said Arceneaux. “Even though we didn’t score on the first drive, we ate up about six minutes off the clock and really shortened the game up.”

The Bears got the ball back with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter and although they didn’t kill much clock, their drive ended in the end zone.

Facing a third-and-long situation, quarterback Dylan Stelly connected with Khaled Babineaux for a 23-yard pickup and first down. One play later, Citizen took a handoff from Stelly and turned on the jets, out-racing defenders for a 41-yard touchdown.

“That was probably one of the biggest plays in the game,” said Arceneaux of the pass play to Babineaux. “Khaled ran a great route, which has kind of been his Achilles heel because he hasn’t played a whole lot of football.

“We ran the deep comeback route to him, he sat down right in the hole and we were able to get it to him and get the first down. And then we scored on the next play and kind of took control of the game.”

Richard took a handoff on the two-point conversion and muscled his way into the end zone to push the lead to 14-0 with 31 seconds remaining in the third period.

On the run, Richard tweaked his ankle, the same one he had injured against Iota, and was sidelined the rest of the game.

“Gavin could have gone back in, but we decided to hold him out and we’ll try and get him ready to go next week,” said Arceneaux.

Richard posted just 26 yards on 12 carries before leaving the game.

“Gavin runs a lot of times to the strong side and we really struggled at times to block No. 36, who is a really good football player,” said Arceneaux. “But we have to have those runs because they set up so many other things and, again, Gavin unselfishly does what he’s supposed to do.”

The two teams traded punts from there until the Bears forced the Panthers to turn the ball over on downs late in the fourth.

Taking over at the BHS 37, the Bears marched inside the red zone before Stelly called his own number, scoring from 15 yards out. Citizen ran in the two-point conversion for the final score of the night with 1:26 remaining in the game.

“We’ve kind of protected Dylan from running the football all year because we know how important he is to this football team,” said Arceneaux of Stelly, who is also in on special teams as well as a standout on defense. “But, it’s do-or-die time so he’s going to make runs when we need him to make runs.”

While the victory was sweet, and making it to the quarterfinal round was a hurdle the Bears haven’t cleared since 2013, there is little time to celebrate with St. James coming to town Friday.

“It’s a great feeling to be in the quarterfinals for the second time ever,” said Arceneaux. “But we have to get ready to play a very good football team next week.

“We’re going to need another great effort one more time.”