Crowley’s Lewis, Rayne High’s Smith headline All-Parish Team

To the victors go the spoils.

That statement holds true not only in war, but in sports as well; in this case prep basketball.

Crowley High and Rayne High each exceeded expectations during the 2019-20 prep boys basketball season, the Gents claiming the District 6-3A title over league favorite St. Martinville and the Wolves claiming the 4-4A championship over league powers LaGrange and Washington-Marion.

As a result, both teams were rewarded heavily for their efforts on the All-Acadia Parish Team.

Crowley High’s Jason Lewis was tabbed as the Coach of the Year and Rayne High’s Leon Smith was named the Most Valuable Player.

Lewis, in his sixth season at the helm of the Gents, guided his squad to a 21-9 record this year.

The Gents knocked off St. Martinville twice, including an overtime thriller in the regular season finale, to claim the league title.

Lewis has compiled a 111-71 record while at CHS and had guided the Gents to the playoffs in five of his six seasons. His 2018 squad was his best thus far, finishing with a 29-6 record and a trip to the quarterfinal round in the playoffs.

Smith, the District 4-4A MVP, was the guiding force for the Wolves in helping claim their first league title since 2013.

The senior guard averaged a double-double on the season with 28.5 points and 13 rebounds per game. In addition, he averaged four steals and six assists per contest.

Joining Smith as first-team selections were Crowley High’s Marquarius Thorne and Braeden Board, Northside Christian’s Keegan Foreman and Midland’s Kade Credeur.

Thorne, a senior forward, paced the Gents by averaging 15.8 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and one assists, all while coming off the bench for Lewis.

Board, also a senior forward, averaged 11.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and two steals.

Foreman, a senior forward, was the Most Valuable Player in District 6-C after averaging a triple-double during league play. He posted 18 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in eight district games in helping lead the Warriors to the league title with a perfect 8-0 record.

Credeur, a senior guard, was the leader for the Rebels, averaging 15 points, two assists and two rebounds.

Earning second-team selections were Northside Christian’s Lance Martin, Iota’s Daniel Simon, Rayne High’s Tony Cormier, Midland’s Chris Breaux and Church Point’s Davante Murrell.

Martin, a senior guard, led the Warriors in scoring during district play by averaging 24 points per game. He also averaged 11 assists, six rebounds and two blocks per game.

Simon averaged 18 points and eight rebounds; Cormier posted 10 points and six assists; Breaux scored 14 points and pulled down 10 boards and Murrrell averaged 12 points and seven rebounds.

Players named honorable mentions included Crowley High’s Bryan Montgomery and Ronderick Nelson, Northside Christian’s Landon Istre and Bailey Landry, Notre Dame’s Zach Lamm and Nick Swacker, Midland’s Grant Boudreaux, Rayne’s Lance Smith and Church Point’s Cavon Chavis.