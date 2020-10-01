Crowley Ladies upend Northwest

The Crowley Ladies snapped a four-game skid on Tuesday by sweeping Northwest in district play, 25-15, 25-5, 25-19.

The Ladies improved to 3-6 overall and evened their district record at 1-1 with the victory.

Khalee Meaux and Martaysia Guidry paced the Ladies offense with six and four kills, respectively.

Meaux also recorded one ace and Guidry had five blocks and two aces.

Also recording aces for the Ladies in the victory were Spiritual Guidry and Kiersten Trahan, each with two, and Hannah Trahan with one.

Trahan also logged three aces and five digs, Abshire added a team-high eight aces and one dig and Spiritual Guidry also had an ace.

In addition to the leaders, Macy Bulter recorded one ace and one dig and Olivia Vincent had four aces.

The Ladies, who took on Eunice last night, return to district play tonight with a road trip to Livonia.