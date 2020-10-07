Crowley set for rare midweek contest at Northwest

CROWLEY – On a normal game week, teams would be going through one more full practice today before walk-throughs on Thursday for their Friday night contest.

This year has been far from normal, however, and for the Crowley Gents, things got even more complicated Tuesday morning when their game at Northwest was moved up to today and is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff this evening in Prairie Rhonde.

“We’ve had short weeks before, but this is a lot different,” said CHS coach Jeptha Wall of the game being moved up due to possible inclement weather later in the week.

Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall in Louisiana Friday evening, forcing a number of schools to move their regularly-scheduled games up a day to Thursday. Due to many schools making that change and a shortage of officials, Northwest elected to play their game against Crowley tonight.

“Don’t get me wrong, we had a good practice yesterday (Monday) but we still hadn’t touched on a lot of things,” said Wall. “We hadn’t touched on the thing that cost us the most the other night, which was special teams.

“We can’t really afford to take a walk-through day at this point. We have a lot of things that we have to fix. You hate doing that, but at the same time, you know you need game experience so we’re going to have a regular practice today (Tuesday) and we’re going to have to go over a lot of things. Some parts will be some walking and talking stuff but a lot of stuff is going to have to be us getting reps on it.”

Northwest, like the Gents, is coming off a Week 1 loss in a game that, on paper, looked like a blowout. The Raiders opened the season with a 21-0 loss at Class 5A East Ascension last Friday.

Wall is quick to point out, however, that the game was a lot closer than one would think by just looking at the final score.

“They played East Ascension and they got blanked, but they got in the red zone three or four times and just didn’t get in,” said Wall of the Raiders. “They are moving the ball and they’re playing decent defense to hold a 5A school like that for them being a little young on defense.

“The potential for them is scary.”

Offensively, the Raiders lost the bulk of their yardage and scoring from last season with the graduation of All-State quarterback Montaze Sam, who is at Mississippi College now.

Last year in a 34-18 loss to the Gents, Sam rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns and completed eight passes for 72 yards and another score.

Taking over under center this year is junior John Jolivette, who was a receiver and a defensive back for the Raiders in 2019.

“The Jolivette kid is good,” said Wall of the Raiders’ new quarterback that stands at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds. “He’s going to be a better thrower than Montaze was. He’s not a bruiser running the ball like Montaze was, but he can go and he has a live arm.”

Devin Davis, a 5-foot-9, 160-pound senior, will be at running back and another key player returning is senior wide receiver KeShaun Lazard (6-1, 170), who has a collegiate offer from Lamar.

Also at wide receiver is 5-foot-9, 170 pound Joe Chaisson.

“They have a pretty good receiving core and they are still pretty good in the backfield,” said Wall. “I think they are young upfront on the offensive line, but they are still pretty good.

“They kind of look like us where they have some athletes returning, but they had to move them around a little bit so they are not exactly clicking on all cylinders yet, but they are very scary.”

Defensively, the Raiders run a 4-2-5 scheme with a ton of athleticism.

The defensive front is huge and is anchored by 6-foot-2, 250 pound Nicholas Vallaire. Chaisson is the leader in the secondary, doubling at cornerback.

“They got some size and they have a ton of team speed,” said Wall of the Raiders’ defense. “They tackle well, they are very aggressive and they know how to play the blitz.”

Defense was one of the Gents’ strengths last week in a 54-13 loss to Cecilia.

In the first half the Gents limited the Bulldogs to just two scores, but fumbles and special teams blunders led to three more touchdowns.

“Defensively, I thought we played pretty well until we got fatigued,” said Wall. “We just made too many mistakes. Shame on us for letting it get out of hand like that.”

Offensively, the Gents sputtered for the better part of four quarters before scoring twice late in the game on touchdown runs from Camron Dugar and Nick Williams.

“We’re still not clicking of offense,” said Wall. “We still have some linemen out with injuries, so we still have a lot of wounds.

“But we can’t wait until the end to get going. We have to be on fire on defense to give ourselves a chance and we have to have ball control on offense.”

Tickets for tonight’s contest can be purchased this morning at Crowley High School between 7 and 9 a.m.

Rescheduled Games

Due to the threat of Hurricane Delta all of Acadia Parish’s high school football games have been moved up at least one day.

Crowley High’s game against Northwest, Rayne’s home game against Berwick and Iota’s game against South Beauregard at DeRidder High School will be played tonight.

Notre Dame’s home contest against Teurlings and Church Point’s road contest at Opelousas have each been moved from Friday to Thursday evening.