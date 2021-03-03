Defending champion Bossier too much for Gents

The Bossier Bearkats may not be the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A state playoffs, but they ARE the defending Class 3A state champions and they LOOKED every bit of the part Tuesday.

The Bearkats (18-9) went on a 16-0 run in the first five minutes of the opening frame and cruised from there to an impressive 75-27 victory over the Crowley Gents in the regional round of the playoffs.

“They are the No. 5 seed but in my opinion, they played better than that tonight,” said CHS coach Jason Lewis, whose team ended the season with a record of 15-5.

“We came out and fought a little bit, but the moment was a little bit too big for us. You just can’t simulate (in practice) what we saw tonight...the size, the speed, the shooting ability...everything about them.

“That’s just a well-rounded team.”

The Bearkats seized the momentum from the opening tip by scoring the first 16 points of the game, all by guard Javon Johnson.

Crowley center Jaylon Wiltz halted the run by sinking a pair of free throws with 3:03 remaining in the frame.

Johnson sparked another run with a long-range 3-pointer, his fifth of the frame, and the Bearkats outscored the Gents 13-2 over the final three minutes to take a commanding 29-4 advantage.

“We put ourselves behind the eight ball early,” said Lewis. “We figured we would have to zone (defense) them because of their speed and size, but the shots just kept falling.”

Although the pace slowed after the first period, the Bearkats still overwhelmed the Gents with their size and speed.

The hosts hit another shot from beyond the arc in the second period and got a number of baskets in transition after missed shots by Crowley as well as a number of blocks in the lane.

Joseph Manning, a 6-foot-2 forward, scored nine of the Bearkats’ 17 points in the second frame as the hosts pushed the lead to 46-12 at the half.

The Gents turned the ball over countless times in the first half and Bossier’s pressure defense held CHS standout guard Bryan Montgomery scoreless over the first 16 minutes.

“They were trapping him (Montgomery) early,” said Lewis. “They knew. Anyone who has watched us play knows the key is to take the ball out of No. 11’s hands.”

Montgomery hit his first shot of the game midway through the third quarter and then added a free throw.

The Gents added just two other baskets in the frame as the Bearkats pushed their cushion to 57-19.

Montgomery added six more points in the final frame, but the Bearkats’ reserves still managed to knock down two 3-pointers and outscore the Gents 16-8.

“Of course, we are better than what we played tonight,” said Lewis. “But you have to give them (Bossier) credit, they made us play that way.

“They feed off each other and they play well. I won’t be surprised to see them back in the Top 28.”

Johnson and Manning led the Bearkats with 21 and 20 points, respectively, despite playing sparingly in the second half.

A total of 10 players contributed points for the defending champions.

Montgomery was the leader for the Gents with nine points and Wiltz had seven. Zuri Poullard and Jalen Mayfield each added four points, Trevonte Ben scored two and Tre’von Flugence finished with one.

“With all that we’ve been through, I thought we excelled this year and at times, played above our heads,” said Lewis, looking back on the season, one that included losing three starters late in the year and sitting out nearly a month due to COVID-10 issues.

“What was so special about this team was that we played a lot of team ball, unselfish basketball and we found ways to win,” continued Lewis. “For what this team has accomplished, I couldn’t be more proud of these guys. It was a good run.”