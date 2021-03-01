Defending champion Fairview too much for Midland

When the Fairview Lady Panthers are playing at their best, they can be dominating from beyond the arc.

Unfortunately for the Midland Lady Rebels, the Lady Panthers were just that Thursday evening.

The Lady Panthers scored 22 points or better in the first three quarters and hit 14 shots from beyond the arc in a lopsided 92-41 victory over the Lady Rebels in a Class B quarterfinal contest.

Midland’s youthful squad finished the season with a record of 11-15.

The No. 2-seeded Lady Panthers improved to 27-3 and will take on No. 3 Florien next week in the semifinal round.

Rylee Cloud, a junior guard, and Coco Williams, a senior, combined for 16 points in the opening frame and 37 by halftime to help the Lady Panthers race out to a 52-18 advantage at the break.

Gracie Miller and Sage Wimberly handled the bulk of Midland’s offense in the first two frames as the duo combined for 15 points.

Fairview’s offensive barrage continued in the third quarter with the hosts going on a 27-5 run.

The Lady Rebels had their highest offensive production in the final frame when they outscored the hosts, 19-13.

Cloud led all scorers with 27 points and Williams had 18. The duo each hit five 3-pointers.

Rylee Jinks added 16 points.

Miller and Wimberly each scored in double figures for the Lady Rebels with 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Caitlyn Boudreaux added six points, all in the fourth quarter, and Myra Carlson had five. Marlie Boudreaux and Mackenzie Oliver rounded out the Lady Rebels’ offense with two points each.