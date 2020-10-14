Delta forces games to be rescheduled

Damage to facilities and power outages in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta has forced many local schools to cancel or reschedule games that were slated for this week.

Northside Christian will lose out on three regularly-scheduled volleyball games this week: Westlake, Highland Baptist and Academy of Sacred Heart were scratched.

According to NCS coach Tracie Clement, the Lady Warriors will attempt to reschedule those games.

The Lady Warriors return to action on Tuesday, Oct. 20 when they play host to Academy of Sacred Heart in a regularly scheduled district contest.

The Crowley Ladies missed out on their district volleyball contest against Church Point last Thursday, but they have rescheduled the contest for this Thursday at home. Their game against Rayne, which was scheduled for earlier this week has also been rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 26.

If school is in session today, the Ladies are scheduled to play this evening at Northwest.

Notre Dame’s Lady Pios didn’t lose any games due to the storm as they traveled to Patterson yesterday for a district matchup. The Lady Pios will take on Catholic High of New Iberia today. That contest is set to be played at A.B. Dore Gym but could be moved if the electricity is still out.

The Lady Pios will wrap up the week with a trip to Baton Rouge on Saturday where they will take on Parkview Baptist and St. Joseph’s.

As far as football, Iota’s game against North Vermilion is the only local contest that has been moved as of Tuesday. The Bulldogs will play host to the Patriots on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Notre Dame’s road contest at Kaplan, Church Point’s home game against St. Louis and Crowley High’s home game against Marksville are still slated for Friday evening.