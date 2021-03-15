Errors prove costly for Dogs

The Opelousas Vikings took advantage of eight Iota errors Thursday to slip past the Bulldogs, 8-7, in the opening round of the Eunice Tournament.

The Vikings scored three runs in the opening frame and four in the third, all unearned, and took a 7-5 lead at the midway point.

Another unearned run crossed the plate in the top of the fifth and proved to be the game winner.

The Bulldogs rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh on a two-out RBI single by Gage Monceaux and an error before the Vikings logged a strikeout to end the game.

The Bulldogs scored single runs in each of the first two innings on an RBI double by Tyler LeJeune and a fielder’s choice off the bat of Andrew Mouton. They added two runs on an error and one on a single to left field by Matt Crochet in the third inning to remain within striking distance.

LeJeune had two hits on the evening. Monceaux, Crochet, Gavin Leblanc and Dawson Wallace each finished with one.

Monceaux was tagged with the loss on the mound after surrendering seven runs, none earned, on five hits and four walks. He struck out five in three innings.

Brayden Bourque pitched the final four innings and allowed one unearned run on one hit and two walks. He struck out two.