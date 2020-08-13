Fields says LHSAA guidelines are irresponsible

State senator Cleo Fields is at it again.

Nearly a month after asking the LHSAA to cancel fall sports, the senator took issue with the organization’s guidelines that were released on Friday.

In a memo, Fields call the LHSAA updated football guidelines “irresponsible”.

“The reversal of their stated policy, while the state is still in Phase 2, is irresponsible and endangers the health and safety of our student-athletes,” Fields’ news release said. “In many parts of the state, students are still not in actual classrooms and are receiving virtual instruction, yet football practice is underway.”

LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine disagrees.

“We are doing nothing other than what the guidelines state,” said Bonine. “We’ve done nothing in Phase 2 without the approval of our sports medicine advisory committee and nothing that is outside the guidelines of Legislative Act 9, including the amendment by senator Fields.”

Fields took exception to the use of helmets and shoulder pads listed on the LHSAA’s updated season dates.

“Kids wear helmets during summer rules...that is not new,” said Bonine. “When practice begins, shoulder pads are added for heat acclimation.

“Understand, there is a difference between contact and collision. In football, they can have contact with pads and hand-held shield, a seven-man sled, a two-man sled or a one-man sled. They are not putting each other on the ground.”